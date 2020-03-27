CHURCH NEWS

Cancellations

Capernaum Missionary Baptist Church has cancelled its Missionaries Purple and White program, set for Sunday, April 5.

Edisto Baptist Church, 4831 Edisto River Road, Branchville, has cancelled its Leonardo Da Vinci “The Last Supper” drama, set for April 5 and April 10. Jakie Walters, pastor, 843-563-9019.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, please contact your house of worship to see if the following events have been cancelled.