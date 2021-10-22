CHURCH NEWS

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, please contact your house of worship to see if the following events have been cancelled.
Events
- Franklin United Methodist Church and Family Health Centers Inc. partnering for free drive-thru coronavirus vaccination event, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Community will be able to drive to mobile units for free, safe COVID-19 testing as well as administration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine without getting out of a car. Social distancing will be enforced, so wash/sanitize your hands, wear a mask and, if you have to get out the car, stand 6 feet apart. COVID-19 test results will remain confidential and provided by qualified healthcare experts from FHC. Information, questions, comments: Event Coordinator Cameron Moody, 803-383-1035; email, clmoody@yahoo.com. Franklin’s Methodist Men to hold prostate cancer education training, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the church, 547 S. Locust Ave., Denmark. Event will be outside; please wear a mask. Information, email: Cameron Moody, cl_moody@yahoo.com.
- Granger Baptist Church, 280 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, to hold a health and wellness walk at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Mental health info from Daquana Mack, "Helping Others Pursue." Proceeds to support H. Filmore Mabry Center in Orangeburg. Information: LDashGreene, 803-539-3053.
- 42nd anniversary of HGG Song Ministries’ Brother Harry Govan at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 262 St. John Road, Cameron. COVID guidelines in effect; masks required. $10 advance donation, $15/door, children 6-12 $5/door. More ticket info: 803-747-6362 or visit Goldstein’s in Orangeburg.
- St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 324 Mingo St., to hold services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays.
- Unified Church of SC, 338 Pine Log Road, Beech Island, to hold in-person services 8 a.m. Sundays. Temperature checks will be performed, face masks required, social distancing practiced. 706-373-6462.
- Canaan UMC, 5659 Slab Landing Road, Cope, holding regular services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks required.
- Macedonia Baptist Church, 1065 Sprinkle Ave., to hold parking lot church service until further notice, 9-10 a.m. Bible study, Wednesday nights via conference call (number is 1-503-300-6845; access number is 257457).
- Deliverance Transformational Church, 1111 Russell St., seeking volunteers in efforts to assist the community. For more information or to volunteer, call 803-766-0335.
- Rain Outreach Ministries to hold Bible study noon-1 p.m. each Wednesday. 477 Whaley St., Orangeburg.
- Back To Church Sunday gives members of Live Oak AME Church an opportunity to continue the movement and call of action to bring people back to church. Public invited.
- True Vine Temple Sunday service at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live. Reach us at www.truevinetemple.net.
- St. Peter AME Church, 954 Bull Swamp Road, North, to have Bible study noon-1 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone welcome.
- Mount Carmel UMC Church, 12457 Heritage Highway, Bamberg, holding midday prayer at 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday.
- Celebrate Recovery program, 6 p.m. Mondays at Cornerstone and 6:30 p.m. Fridays at Northside Baptist Church.
- Greater New Hope St. Paul Way of the Cross Church International, 1653 Goff Ave., services: 7:30 p.m. week nights; noon Saturday, Pack the Pews; 4 p.m. Sunday. 803-531-4260.
- New Covenant Fellowship Hall of Faith, 1311 Windsor St., Orangeburg, grief counseling support group meets 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 803-779-9591.
- New Hope Baptist Church, 4000 Riverbank Drive, holding Bible study 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. Public invited.
- Global Outreach Ministries, 201 Columbia Mall Blvd., Suite 239, Columbia, offering a clothes and food bank, traveling prayer team, Tuesday night Bible study. 803-743-6618; Facebook: GlobalOutreachMinistriesSC.
- Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 1036 Decatur St., services: 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., Sunday morning worship; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bible study.
- Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, hour of power (contemporary worship service): 8 a.m. each second and fourth Sundays. 9 a.m., church school; 10:15 a.m., morning worship service; 6 p.m. Wednesday, mid-week Bible study and prayer.
- It’s All About Jesus World Ministries Inc., 489 Broughton St., holds regular services: 9:45 a.m. Sunday teaching, 11 a.m. Sunday worship; 6:30 p.m. Monday prayer; 7 p.m. Tuesday teaching.
- Edisto Drive Church of God holding free 26-lesson Bible-study course for every Christian, with certification program. 7 p.m. Thursdays, 1400 Baxter St., or by phone via conference call number (712-775-7031, code 195-390). Free course materials, www.EdistoCOG.org (click "Bible Study" link and download Training for Service MDSG, along with other resources). “Alive at Five!” at 5 p.m. Sundays. 803-997-0723.
- Word of Life Outreach Ministries, 1072 Boulevard, holds nightly services: 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays of each month. Prayer line (803-937-5901): 7-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Sunday. 803-378-7324.
- Orangeburg Lutheran Church, 610 Ellis Ave., invites interested singers or bell ringers to join its Chancel and Bell Choirs. Rehearsals Wednesday: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Bell Choir; 7:30-8 p.m., Chancel Choir. No auditions required. 803-534-1192, 703-851-6353. “Little Libraries” accepting books at church office, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 610 Ellis Ave. “Little Libraries” will be at corner of educational unit, Fair Street, opposite Orangeburg County school offices.
- Fellowship of Praise Church in Santee: Refuge Addiction Support Group meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
- Women’s Prayer Ministry of St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 4500 North Road, services: prayer service at 6:15 p.m., Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Sunday school, 8 a.m., and regular services, 9 a.m. Sundays.
- Bethany Full Gospel Church, 692 Glenzell Road, Orangeburg, to have services 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bible study; 7-7:30 p.m. Saturday, I Care Ministry Broadcast (channel 7); 9 a.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m. morning worship. 803-937-6064, 803-536-9968.
- Honey Ford Baptist Church, 982 Honey Ford Road, Denmark, services: Sunday school, 9 a.m.; Sunday worship services, 10:30 a.m.; prayer and Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Church office: 803-414-4284; 803-671-5612.
- Bowman Temple Church of God in Christ to hold Sunday school at 9:15 a.m.
- Edisto Drive Church of God services: Sunday worship, 11:30 a.m.; Sunday praise, 5 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible learning.
- Mount Carmel United Methodist Church’s weekly services: 8 a.m., Sunday; 9 a.m., morning worship Sunday; 6 p.m. Wednesday, Bible study/all ages; 9 a.m. on fifth Sunday, “Spirit Sunday” (feel free to wear jeans or easy-wear clothing).
- Shiloh Baptist Church services: second and fourth Sundays: Bible study, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Sunday school, 9 a.m.; morning service, 10 a.m.
- Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 625 Cook Road, services: 8 a.m., Sunday school; 9:15 a.m., Sunday worship service (8 a.m., fifth Sunday only); 10:45 a.m. service.
- St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St.: Singers invited to join Chancel Choir for Sunday mornings. Rehearsals: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. No auditions required. 803-534-1701. Daycare information, 803-534-6518.
- Full Gospel Word Church, 473 Broughton St. 10 a.m. Sunday morning service.
- God’s Kingdom, 1520 Five Chop Road, holds Sunday services at 3 p.m., D’Vine on Russell Street, 1531 Russell St. Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Building Bridges, 7 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Fridays of each month. F.A.T. Fridays (Faith Anointed Teaching) are held 7 p.m., second Friday of each month. Be Real Women’s Night, 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month. 1520 Five Chop Road, 803-268-9818.
- Turkey Branch Missionary Baptist Church will hold noon-day prayer each Friday in Livingston, White Building Center next to playground. 803-446-3091.
- Bless Life Youth Empowerment program at noon Saturdays, 1550 Wingate St., Orangeburg.
- Kingdom Life Ministries’ new service time is 10:45 a.m. Sundays. 1172 Orangeburg Mall Circle. 803-534-1980.
- Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 282 Progressive Way, Denmark: Evangelism services at 3 p.m., second, third and fourth Sundays.
- Garden City Church of Christ, 1630 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, 21 Bypass: 10 a.m. Sundays, Bible study; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays, worship services; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible study.
- Emanuel AME Church, 1897 Hudson Road, Cope: 8:30-9 a.m., Good News Hour, WSSB 90.3 FM; 8:45-9:45 a.m. Sundays, church school.
- New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Sugar Hill Road, Holly Hill, will hold Sunday school 9:30-10:30 a.m.; devotion, 10:30-11 a.m.; worship services, 11 a.m.
- Gamay Faith Ministries, 1410 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, holds Sunday worship at 11 a.m.; Tuesday’s prayer, 7 p.m.; Bible study, 7:30 p.m. 803-759-1093, gamayministries@gmail.com.
- United Outreach Ministry, 1117 Georgia St., Springfield, to hold regular service on first Sunday of each month, 4 p.m. Each Sunday: 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., devotional service. 803-571-5708.
- Hickory Hill UMC in Smoaks worship service, 1 p.m. third Sundays. Worship is at 10 a.m. second and fourth Sundays; church school is at 9 a.m. second and fourth Sundays and noon third Sunday.
- Williams Chapel AME Church services: 9:40-9:55 a.m. Sunday, church school and 11 a.m., worship service or WCAMEC Facebook Live (teleconference, 516-259-9950); 4 p.m. Wednesday, Victorian Men Bible Study and 5:30 p.m., Women’s Inspiration Network Bible Study; 6 p.m. Wednesday, Pastor’s Bible Study; noon Thursday, Community Bible Study. Wednesday-Thursday services by teleconference, call church for teleconference info. Shepherd’s Corner Clothes Closet, Food Pantry and Kitchen: Call the church for days/time they’re open. 803-536-0600; www.williamschapelamechurch.org.
- Right Choice, Fresh Start Farmers Market, a health center-based market, offers free nutrition education and training classes to churches throughout Orangeburg County. 803-707-5751, 803-531-6900.
Soup kitchens, food banks
- St. Andrews United Methodist Church: Blessing box, 1980 Columbia Road, upper parking lot behind church building. Food available 24/7.
- New Mount Zion Baptist Church Food Pantry: 10 a.m.-noon Mondays; 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m., 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays; noon-1:30 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays. 1739 Amelia St., 803-536-1241.
- Mount Pisgah Baptist Church: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays. 300 Green St. 803-536-1547.
- Elem Missionary Baptist Church, Harleyville: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, church dining hall. 843-462-7242.
- Trinity UMC: noon-1 p.m. third and fourth Wednesdays, 185 Boulevard St. NE.
- First Baptist Church: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays, 1240 Russell St.
- Williams Chapel AME Church: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays, 1198 Glover St.
- Good Hope AME Church: Closed until Sept. 17. 1849 Carver School Road, Cope. Also voter registration. 803-531-9528.
- Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ: 9-11 a.m. third Saturday. 282 Progressive Way, Denmark. Delivery services for home-bound clients, must have a S.C. ID and Denmark address; 803-703-0308. Sandra Isaac, 803-703-0308.