Orangeburg Lutheran Church’s Movies to Talk About is held the third Thursday of the month. Begins 7 p.m. in church’s fellowship building on Fair Street behind the sanctuary at 610 Ellis Ave. Next film will be "The Shack,” PG-13, a movie based on the book, to be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Open discussion of film and book after movie. Movie, popcorn, drinks free. Information: Pastor Rick Mason, 334-318-2238 or RevMason49@aol.com; church office, 803-534-1192. Everyone welcome. "Theology on Tap" held on the second and fourth Thursdays of February in the bar area at Chestnut Grill. 7-9 p.m. March 9 and/or 23. Bring your questions and enjoy a time of dialogue.