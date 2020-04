Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 25th anniversary banquet for the Rev. John and Mrs. Judy Wolfe, planned for April 18, has been rescheduled to 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at Edisto Fork UMC.

Please hold on to tickets or, if you did not get your ticket, call co-chair Monica Bonnette at 803-542-3986. For more information, call co-chair Margaret Johnson at 803-536-5206 or Rev. Wolfe at 682-0672.