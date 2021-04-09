Vaccine skepticism runs deep among evangelicals

Aaron Harris, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City, Kansas, hasn't discussed the vaccine from the pulpit or decided whether he'll be vaccinated.

"We don't believe that this is a scriptural issue; it is a personal issue," said Harris, who estimates that 50% of the congregation's older adults have been vaccinated, while fewer younger members plan to do so.

"We shouldn't live in fear of the virus because we do have a faith in eternity. However, just because we aren't in fear of it, where is the line of what we ought to do?" he asked. "I'm not going to lay down in front of a bunch of alligators to show my faith in that way."

Some Christians say they prefer to leave their fate in God's hands, rather than be vaccinated.

"We are going to go through times of trials and all kinds of awful things, but we still know where we are going at the end," said Ron Holloway, 75, of Forsyth, Missouri. "And heaven is so much better than here on earth. Why would we fight leaving here?"

John Elkins, pastor at Sovereign Grace Fellowship in Brazoria, Texas, about 50 miles south of Houston, said only one person in his SBC congregation of about 50 has been vaccinated.