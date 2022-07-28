UNITED FOR A CAUSE: Volunteers build ramp to bring family together

On a hot and humid morning, 18 volunteers gathered at the home of Pamela Headden near Neeses to build a handicap-accessible ramp.

Headden’s granddaughter Sierra Headden had recently been in rehab and a substantial handicap ramp was needed.

Jamie Givens of Orangeburg County EMS learned of the need for the ramp to allow the family to be whole again, bringing Sierra back to bond with her family.

Givens started asking her co-workers to suggest organizations that could help.

EmmanuWheel organization, out of Lexington, was contacted. A phone call was made and soon a plan was being developed.

Physical volunteer help was needed, so besides EMS, the Neeses Volunteer Fire Department was asked to help.

Neeses VFD knew that members of North Volunteer Fire Department who attend North United Methodist Church frequently built ramps and such for people with special needs, so an extended request for help was made.

Chris Sharpe of EmmanuWheel coordinated the work portion of the project and had the material and plans well laid out upon arrival on Saturday, July 23.

The Rev. Richard Toy of North United Methodist Church started off with a prayer that unified the combined group focused on accomplishing the God-given task presented to them. The group of volunteers blended in together quickly as one united family to finish the project.

There was a wide variety of groups and tasks needed that fell into place like clockwork.

There were groups to remove shrubbery; measure, cut and haul lumber; dig holes for posts; screw down the supports and boards using drill drivers; level and plum.

The group of emergency first responders went full throttle along with a drive for precision and quality. The emergency response approach worked well as all agencies had worked together many times in the past.

The ramp-building response brought all the groups together. Each one presented a Christ-like love for their neighbors in need. The daunting task was accomplished in only four hours, which was somewhat of a record for all.

A portion of the world had a brighter ray of Jesus’ light shining bright and ready for Sierra’s return to her loving family.

Volunteers

Orangeburg County EMS: Jamie Givens, Andy Williams and Logan Hughes

Neeses Volunteer Fire Department: Shan Benton, Daniel Jackson, Karen Galloway, Lee and Anna McIntyre, Butch Davis and Bradley Williams

North Volunteer Fire Department: Christopher and Grant Livingston, the Rev. Richard Toy, Channing Smith and Billy Robinson

EmmanuWheel: Chris Sharpe and Donna Dell

To contact EmmanuWheel, send an email to info@emmanuwheel.org; call 803-606-7551; or send mail to P.O. Box 1626, Lexington, SC 29071. They are a nonprofit group that relies on volunteer labor and donations to coordinate ramp projects.

