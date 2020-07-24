Trinity UMC says farewell to one pastor, welcomes another

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Experiencing a change in leadership in the midst of a pandemic is a daunting task, but Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg has made that transition smoothly.

COVID-19 may have closed the sanctuary to worship, but it did not close the spacious parking lot or stifle the will of the congregation to worship together. To provide a safe worship experience, recently retired pastor the Rev. Mack C. McClam began holding worship services in the parking lot each Sunday, where parishioners remained safely in their vehicles during the service. Newly appointed pastor the Rev. Dr. Eddie C. Williams has continued the practice, which provides a safe opportunity for congregants to see their new pastor, see each other and experience a live socially distanced worship service together. The attendees express amens and applause by blowing their horns.

McClam

More than 140 members and friends gathered in the parking lot of Trinity United Methodist Church on June 28 for worship and celebration of the retirement of the Rev. Mack C. McClam as well as church secretary, Renee Hamilton, who diligently served Trinity for 28 years and five ministers.