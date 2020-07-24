Trinity UMC says farewell to one pastor, welcomes another

Experiencing a change in leadership in the midst of a pandemic is a daunting task, but Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg has made that transition smoothly.
COVID-19 may have closed the sanctuary to worship, but it did not close the spacious parking lot or stifle the will of the congregation to worship together. To provide a safe worship experience, recently retired pastor the Rev. Mack C. McClam began holding worship services in the parking lot each Sunday, where parishioners remained safely in their vehicles during the service. Newly appointed pastor the Rev. Dr. Eddie C. Williams has continued the practice, which provides a safe opportunity for congregants to see their new pastor, see each other and experience a live socially distanced worship service together. The attendees express amens and applause by blowing their horns.
More than 140 members and friends gathered in the parking lot of Trinity United Methodist Church on June 28 for worship and celebration of the retirement of the Rev. Mack C. McClam as well as church secretary, Renee Hamilton, who diligently served Trinity for 28 years and five ministers.
McClam, an elder in full connection in the South Carolina Annual Conference for 40-plus years, served Trinity for five years, implementing his vision of “Sharing God’s Word, Leading God’s People, Transforming Lives” in all activities. Throughout his tenure, he exemplified a passion for ministry and preaching. He served Trinity as he did in other appointments by preaching and speaking at various civic, church and ecumenical activities. A meaningful accomplishment was the revitalization of the Music Ministry under the direction of Gail Hubbard Mack. Also, under his leadership, Trinity received two grants totaling $1 million, which are to be used for restoration of the historic church, a work in progress. Additionally, McClam visited, communed and prayed with the sick and comforted the bereaved.
Trinity is appreciative of his wife, Gwendolyn Tyler McClam, who supported him throughout the journey using her musical talent at Trinity and throughout the conference. The McClams are the proud parents of two sons, the Rev. Dr. Carlton (Tonya) McClam, and the Rev. Darren (LaTisha) McClam, and have four grandchildren.
In celebration of his retirement, the membership flooded the couple with gifts and flowers and paraded through the parking lot past Rev. and Mrs. McClam while expressing appreciation and encouragement.
On Sunday, July 5, in the church parking lot, Trinity welcomed the Rev. Dr. Eddie C. Williams as their new pastor. Williams is no stranger to Orangeburg, as he attended South Carolina State University and later pastored North Orangeburg United Methodist Church for 11 years.
In addition to earning a bachelor of arts degree from SC State, Williams earned a master of divinity from the Interdenominational Theological Center, Atlanta, and a doctor of ministry degree from Columbia Theological Seminary.
Before being appointed to Trinity, Williams served congregations from the Upstate to the Lowcountry. At each charge, he increased membership; purchased, renovated and maintained church property; and expanded mission and community involvement. His most recent appointments were Silver Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, Spartanburg (2013-2015), and Friendship United Methodist Church, Nesmith (2015-June 30, 2020).
In addition to his ministerial work, Williams has served in the National Guard, worked in various capacities at area colleges and universities and has dedicated countless hours to community service. He was president of United Way of Allendale County for 12 years, chaplain for the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office for four years, president of the Orangeburg-Calhoun Ministerial Alliance for two years, and the first African American to serve on the Anderson Area Medical Center Board and the YMCA. He is also the recipient of several awards for his service and accomplishments.
Williams and his wife, the former Connie Lee, are the proud parents of two children, Eddie Jr. and Dylan.
All are invited to attend Trinity’s Sunday morning parking lot worship services at 10 a.m. at 185 Boulevard St. NE, Orangeburg. The service is also live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TUMCOrangeburg/. Weekly sermons from Williams are also available for viewing at any time on The Times and Democrat’s website.
