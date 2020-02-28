Trinity UMC's Women's Day event March 8

Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg will host its 48th annual Women’s Day Celebration on Sunday, March 8, 2020. The observance will take place during Trinity’s morning worship service at 10 a.m. at 185 Boulevard in Orangeburg. The theme for this annual celebration is “Let Your Light Shine: Ignited for Justice.” The Keynote speaker will be Rev. Shirley Peterson Gordon, Executive Director of Wesley of Orangeburg for the South Carolina Conference of Higher Education.

The United Methodist Women of Trinity UMC are thrilled to present our 48th Annual Women’s Day Celebration," said Sylvia Robinson, president of the United Methodist Women’s organization. “This year, the focus of our celebration is letting our light shine for injustice. We are challenged to be God’s light in the world as Christ’s disciples. We are reminded to shine a light on issues that crush and marginalize God’s children."

All are invite all to join in this celebration. A fellowship Meal will be held immediately following morning worship service. Tickets for the meal will be $12 each and must be purchased in advance.

For more information, contact the church office at 803-534-7759 or visit trinityumc-orangeburgsc.com.

