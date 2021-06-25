'To God be the glory': United Methodist volunteers respond to storm damage

On June 18, S.C. United Methodist Volunteers in Mission’s (UMVIM) Early/Disaster Response Team (ERT) responded to the home of Freddy Taylor located at 131 Gentry Lane near Santee per the direction of Orangeburg County Emergency Manager Billy Staley.

Taylor’s mobile home received major damage to an addition when a big oak tree came crashing down during a severe thunderstorm that wreaked damage to the area on June 15. The severe storm toppled a big oak that tore power lines away from his home and severely damaged the end portion of an addition to the mobile home. It also left a big hazardous oak tree perched dangerously over and onto his home making it unsafe and unable to patch or tarp the wide variety of holes until the roof could be cleared of debris.

Taylor was not injured and was back at work but in dire need of help including the tree removed so power could be restored and a future need of new steps into his home. A GoFundMe account has been set up for people wanting to help. If someone wants to help with the steps, they can contact SC UMVIM ERT Coordinator Billy Robinson at 803-539-8429.