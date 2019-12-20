“Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done, on earth, as it is in heaven.” -- Matthew 6:10 (KJV)
Your "kingdom come” is a reference to God's spiritual government reign on earth, also is present today in Christ's reign in believers' hearts. “The kingdom of God cometh not with observation; Neither shall they say, Lo here! Or, lo there for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you.” (Luke 17:20-21 KJV).
The question was asked, "When would God's kingdom come?" They were not aware that the kingdom had already arrived. They were looking for an earthly kingdom with geographical boundaries. However, the kingdom begins with the work of God's Spirit in people's lives and also in relationships. Therefore, we must stop looking for the kingdom in institutions, organizations or programs for evidence of the progress of God's kingdom. We should look for what God is doing in a person's heart.
Jesus was sent: “Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfill." (Matthew 5:17). He came to turn the world's values upside down. He came to change the culture of earth to look like heaven “Your kingdom come, Your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.”
Think about the Roman Empire, the most powerful nation in the world during it's reign; when they won a battle over another country, they didn't take the people and the spoils back to Rome. The King would appoint a governor to rule that commonwealth with the laws of Rome. So, Rome became owners of that country (people and the land) and they obeyed the laws and adapted to the culture of Rome.
You have free articles remaining.
So, Jesus came back to do the same and change the culture of the inhabitants on earth. Jesus did not come to free Israel from Rome but to empower them to see beyond their circumstances.
Adam committed treason against heaven
Adam lost everything when he disobeyed God, and also he was disconnected from God and heaven. Adam was to be the governor of this world and rule and reign as king: "And hath made us kings and priests unto God and His Father; to him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen!" (Revelation 1:6 KJV). Dominion was given to man, in Genesis 1:26 (KJV). “And God said, Let us make man in our image (Characteristics), after our likeness (Genesis 1:12-14 KJV): and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth. And over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.
So believers, Jesus did not come so we could receive gifts, but to restore dominion back to man on earth so we could rule and reign like Adam was suppose to do initially.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.