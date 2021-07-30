'The greatest thing is to love God and love your country': Navy veteran denied service in WWII

He tried to get assigned to a PT boat but was denied. He attempted to get into training to be a deep-sea diver but was rejected. He made an effort to become a paratrooper, but that door was also closed to him. During the war, he patrolled the coastal area from South Carolina, Georgia, and part of Florida.

He was married during the war and did not re-enlist following his three-year appointment.

A few years later, he trusted Christ as Savior, and a short time afterward he surrendered his life to the gospel ministry. For the next 60 years, he served as pastor of churches in Anderson and Oconee counties, with a couple of years in West Virginia. He was pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Seneca twice. His first tenure was eight-and-a-half years, and his second was for five-and-a-half years, during which time the church built a new building.

“My wife told me once that I had pastored for nearly 60 years and was never out of church one day,” he said.

He observed that he has seen significant change in churches since his days as a pastor. “I believe it is harder today than it was when I pastored. My advice to pastors today is to make family a priority. Give more time to your family — at least one day a week.”