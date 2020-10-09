‘Thank God, he never let Cedar Grove members down': Church celebrates 220 years of blessings

In its 216 years, this was the very first time Cedar Grove has ever had church service every Sunday. Church members are working to renovate the fellowship hall, offer a joint vacation Bible school, designate the fourth Sunday to visit sick and shut members and involve laity in the worship service.

Brown said, “Ecclesiastes 3:1 states, ‘There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven.’ This is the time we set aside to celebrate Cedar Grove United Methodist Church’s 220 years of being in existence. It brings great joy to be a witness celebrating this great joyous occasion with people of God at such a remarkable time. As we celebrate praising and worshiping God in Holiness, we count it a blessing. God has brought Cedar Grove from 1800 to 2020 and is still pouring out blessings on the faithful ones who have taken time to help keep such wonderful vision up to this day.

“I am incredibly happy and delighted to be the pastor of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church for the past five-plus years and hoping God will add more years to that. I was told there were times it seemed like Cedar Grove was going under, but the grace of God and some hard-working individuals who did not mind rolling up their sleeves brought Cedar Grove back every time. God has brought Cedar Grove from many old buildings to our present edifice.”

“There has been times they could look through the walls and see the trees, and through the floor and see the ground. Thank God, he never let Cedar Grove members down. Today, when driving up to the parking lot, Cedar Grove looks like a church sitting on a hill, shining like the sun. When walking into the sanctuary, it feels like walking into the gates of heaven. We are enjoying the hard work of our ancestors. We are grateful that we still have hard-working people who are leaving blessings for those coming behind us.”

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0