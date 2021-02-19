Survey: Black Americans attend church and pray more often

"We're not as bold and courageous as we used to be," said the Rev. Sandra Reed of St. Mark AME Zion Church in Newtown, Pennsylvania. "I have to say, I'm somewhat ashamed of that, because the AME Zion Church is known as the Freedom Church that was at the forefront of addressing all the ills of America, and we sort of lost that."

The survey indicates that congregants at Black Protestant churches are more likely to hear preaching about race relations and criminal justice reform than those attending multiracial or white churches.

Black Protestants, meanwhile, are less likely than U.S. Protestants overall to hear sermons on abortion. Pew found 68% of Black adults said abortion should be allowed in most or all cases — compared with 59% of all U.S. adults.

Pew also posed some survey questions to 4,574 Americans who do not identify as Black, to provide comparisons.

Asked whether religion is very important in their lives, 59% of Black respondents said yes, next to 40% of all U.S. adults. Asked if they prayed daily, 63% of Black respondents said yes, compared with 44% overall.