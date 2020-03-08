St. Stephen UMC to hold 2nd annual scholarship gala March 21

St. Stephen United Methodist Church in Orangeburg will hold its second annual “Yes We Can, Yes We Will” Scholarship Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at The Cinema, 1225 Orangeburg Mall Circle.

The keynote speaker will be television and radio personality Curtis Wilson, and Christian comedians Ms. Mamie and Ms. Sue and contemporary gospel group Purpose will perform.

The Gala Scholarship Committee will award six scholarships this year, not only to members of St. Stephen, but to deserving college students from three local churches in the community. The churches are Edisto Fork United Methodist Church (the Rev. Ellis White), Good Shepherd Community Ministries (Bishop Hayes T. Gainey Jr.) and Victory Tabernacle PAW (Bishop Michael C. Butler).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The committee has already seen an increase in sponsorship levels from churches from last year and considers it a great sign that the community supports their efforts and are looks forward to their college students being a part of this occasion for 2022.