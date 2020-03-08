St. Stephen UMC to hold 2nd annual scholarship gala March 21

St. Stephen United Methodist Church in Orangeburg will hold its second annual “Yes We Can, Yes We Will” Scholarship Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at The Cinema, 1225 Orangeburg Mall Circle.
The keynote speaker will be television and radio personality Curtis Wilson, and Christian comedians Ms. Mamie and Ms. Sue and contemporary gospel group Purpose will perform.
The Gala Scholarship Committee will award six scholarships this year, not only to members of St. Stephen, but to deserving college students from three local churches in the community. The churches are Edisto Fork United Methodist Church (the Rev. Ellis White), Good Shepherd Community Ministries (Bishop Hayes T. Gainey Jr.) and Victory Tabernacle PAW (Bishop Michael C. Butler).
You have free articles remaining.
The committee has already seen an increase in sponsorship levels from churches from last year and considers it a great sign that the community supports their efforts and are looks forward to their college students being a part of this occasion for 2022.
The Rev. Frank James and the Gala Scholarship Committee are looking forward to another dynamic year and to the community’s support as well. The sponsor levels are Platinum -- $250 (this level provides a personal table of eight); Diamond -- $100 (three tickets); Gold -- $75 (two tickets); and Silver -- $50 (one ticket). Individual tickets are $35. Seating is reserved only.
To purchase tickets, sponsor a table or get additional information, call 803-682-3006 or 803-447-3686.