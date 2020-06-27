St. Andrew’s UMC helps needy with ‘blessing box’

During this time of hardship and social isolation, many community feeding programs have shut down. St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church recently put up a blessing box to help meet the needs those programs met.
It was dedicated on Sunday, April 26, to the glory of God and service of the community. Their prayer is that those who receive from it and give to it will experience the blessings of God.
The blessing box contains non-perishable food and various sundry items. The motto is posted on the door of the blessing box: “If you are hungry, take you what need. Use what you take. If you are blessed, give what you can.”
The idea came First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Charleston which recently joined the Low Country Blessing Box Project. The program is similar to the Free Lending Library, with an emphasis of providing food rather than books.
Tom Kerr of St. Andrew’s built the box, and Sheryl King serves as coordinator.
King said, “We are grateful that so many people in our community have been using it, both to take items and to donate them.”
A team of Blessing Box Keepers checks on it regularly to make sure it is kept supplied. Other blessing boxes in Orangeburg are in front of Trinity United Methodist Church and by Jamison Pharmacy.
St. Andrew’s is located at the corner of Columbia Road and Chestnut Street, and the blessing box is in its uppermost parking lot. Everyone is welcome to add items to the blessing box – the Keepers, members of the St. Andrew’s church family, as well persons in the community who want to add to it. In the words of Rev. Carol Rexroad Cannon, co-pastor of St. Andrew’s, “The blessing box does not belong to St. Andrew’s -- it belongs to God.”
