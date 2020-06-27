St. Andrew’s UMC helps needy with ‘blessing box’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During this time of hardship and social isolation, many community feeding programs have shut down. St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church recently put up a blessing box to help meet the needs those programs met.

It was dedicated on Sunday, April 26, to the glory of God and service of the community. Their prayer is that those who receive from it and give to it will experience the blessings of God.

The blessing box contains non-perishable food and various sundry items. The motto is posted on the door of the blessing box: “If you are hungry, take you what need. Use what you take. If you are blessed, give what you can.”

The idea came First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Charleston which recently joined the Low Country Blessing Box Project. The program is similar to the Free Lending Library, with an emphasis of providing food rather than books.

Tom Kerr of St. Andrew’s built the box, and Sheryl King serves as coordinator.

King said, “We are grateful that so many people in our community have been using it, both to take items and to donate them.”