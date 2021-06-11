Spirituality underpins migrant activism in US borderlands

On a recent day he placed a golden cross where the bones of an unknown male were found Sept. 24, 2020. The cause and approximate year of the man's death remain undetermined.

"Can you imagine what their families go through, not knowing what happened to them?" Enciso said.

Such activism has roots in the 1981 founding of the Sanctuary Movement, which spread to a more than 500 U.S. Protestant, Catholic and Jewish congregations.

Now 81 and retired, the Rev. John Fife III was pastor at Tucson's Southside Presbyterian Church when his Quaker friend Jim Corbett told him Central Americans escaping violence were fleeing to the U.S.

Soon Fife and Corbett, who died in 2001, were smuggling Central Americans into the U.S. and sheltering them in their homes, despite their wives' protests. The church hosted some 13,000 asylum seekers in the '80s.

"I felt that if I didn't help, I would have to resign as pastor," Fife said recently.

Fife was convicted in 1986 of violating U.S. immigration laws and served five years' probation, but that didn't deter him.