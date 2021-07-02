Son of church shooting victim draws on tragedy to share hope

He was one of them. On June 17, 2015, when he was 18 years old, he received a phone call informing him about a shooting at Emanuel AME Church, where his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was an assistant pastor involved in Wednesday night Bible study.

His father, who struggled with alcoholism, was not around much, so it was Chris who was forced to grow up fast and care for his two younger siblings. He took his responsibility very seriously.

"I was pretending to be Superman," he said.

He was appearing in the media; he was balancing his own educational and athletic goals with his dedication to family; he was pretending he had it all under control.

A year and half later, his father died. At his funeral, the dam holding back his emotions burst, and Singleton, now aware of his own vulnerability, was renewed.

"I stopped being the person no one could relate to," he said.

He has returned to Mother Emanuel on occasion, but stepping inside the building tends to fill him with dread, and he avoids the basement altogether. That's where a young white supremacist determined to start a race war was welcomed by the Bible study group that Wednesday night. That's where the bullets went flying. That's where his mother and eight others died six years ago.