Some Black Southern Baptists feel shut out by white leaders

The presidents apologized for not consulting Black pastors and met with some of them Jan. 6, but have not wavered in their rejection of critical race theory.

McKissic, who was in the Jan. 6 meeting, said the conversation was polite "but the outcome was not respectful to who Black people are in our history."

He's likely to remain in the SBC until the June meeting but is prepared to exit then if the delegates ratify the presidents' stance on critical race theory as official policy.

"if they adopt that statement in June, it would be the feeling to me that people you trusted hit you in the face with a baseball bat," McKissic said.

The Rev. Charlie Dates of the Progressive Baptist Church in Chicago, one of the pastors who have already severed ties, said the November statement was "the last straw."

"When did the theological architects of American slavery develop the moral character to tell the church how it should discuss and discern racism?" Dates wrote in an op-ed for Religion News Service. "The hard reality of the seminary presidents' statement is that Black people will never gain full equality in the Southern Baptist Convention."

Other Black pastors who have cut ties include the Rev. Seth Martin, whose multiracial Brook Community Church in Minneapolis had been receiving financial support from the Southern Baptist association in Minnesota, and the Rev. Joel Bowman, who abandoned plans to move his Temple of Faith Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, into the SBC fold.

