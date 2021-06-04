Serving together: Cannons retiring after 40 years in ministry

Throughout their years serving together, joys which the Cannons recall are being able to serve together as a team, as well as seeing changes in people’s lives.

Carol recalls a ministry which the two began in the Kingstree, Lake City and Florence area. Robert and Carol organized a District Youth Council that intentionally represented the whole district, geographically as well as racially. Carol viewed the transformation of a teen who was known as a troublemaker at school and was not expected to do well because of her “attitude.” This information was unknown to the Cannons, but they recognized her leadership abilities and worked with her when she was elected president of the District Youth Council. From there, she ended up attending Claflin and then entered the military.

“Knowing the difference that God made in her life through the District Youth Council brings my heart joy,” recalls Carol.