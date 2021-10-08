‘Pressing Forward in the Storm’: Chapel Hill Baptist celebrates 142 years

According to church records, CHBC began in 1879 when services were held in a bush arbor where branches were arranged over a pole structure to provide shelter from the weather. Under the leadership of Rev. Snider, a Caucasian evangelist from St. Matthews, church members gathered under the bush arbor through the mid-1880s.

In 1885, under the leadership of the appointed pastor, Rev. Duncan, the church became a framed building. During those earlier years, members who lacked money for tithes and offerings would bring eggs to church for the collection. The church superintendent would sell the eggs and return the money to the church.

In the early 1900s, church members were baptized in the Chapel Branch pond until an outdoor baptismal pool was constructed on the grounds in 1929. The church was destroyed by fire in 1964 and, until a new structure was built later that year, church services were held under a borrowed tent. At this time, an education building was also erected on the site.

Through the years the church has continued to grow, and in 1964, the Rev. P.L. Welfare was appointed as pastor. Under his leadership, the church added a gospel choir and an usher board and began designating second Sundays as Youth Sunday to encourage its younger members to take on more active roles in the church.