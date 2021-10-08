‘Pressing Forward in the Storm’: Chapel Hill Baptist celebrates 142 years

The sun shone brightly in the clear, blue sky, highlighting the simple white cross adorning the steeple of Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Santee as Sunday morning churchgoers attended the 8 a.m. “park and praise” anniversary worship service celebrating 142 years of history.
Guest pastor the Rev. Edmund Riggins of Eleventh Hour Baptist Church in nearby Holly Hill shared a message from II Chronicles 15:7, “Pressing Forward in the Storm.”
Similar to many institutions that have existed four decades past their centennial mark in the Palmetto State, CHBC has had its share of challenges and obstacles to overcome. From its meager beginnings in an open-air gathering place to its comfortable brick building that sits vacant due to health concerns during a pandemic, this remarkable historic site once again finds itself welcoming all who seek to hear the word of God, in an outdoor setting.
Attendees were given a 12-page program to outline the ceremony. The booklet credits the Anniversary Committee as well as Mary Felder, Rosa Lee Mallard Adgerson, Veola Sumpter and Queen Ester Gilmore for providing a current church accounting. The committee states that the church’s history was compiled by using the original history as written by Jestin Grayton, Deacon Adam Green and Celia V. Gilmore-Hezekiah and includes a November 2000 update by Patricia R. Middleton and an August 2019 update by Cynthia Funderburg.
According to church records, CHBC began in 1879 when services were held in a bush arbor where branches were arranged over a pole structure to provide shelter from the weather. Under the leadership of Rev. Snider, a Caucasian evangelist from St. Matthews, church members gathered under the bush arbor through the mid-1880s.
In 1885, under the leadership of the appointed pastor, Rev. Duncan, the church became a framed building. During those earlier years, members who lacked money for tithes and offerings would bring eggs to church for the collection. The church superintendent would sell the eggs and return the money to the church.
In the early 1900s, church members were baptized in the Chapel Branch pond until an outdoor baptismal pool was constructed on the grounds in 1929. The church was destroyed by fire in 1964 and, until a new structure was built later that year, church services were held under a borrowed tent. At this time, an education building was also erected on the site.
Through the years the church has continued to grow, and in 1964, the Rev. P.L. Welfare was appointed as pastor. Under his leadership, the church added a gospel choir and an usher board and began designating second Sundays as Youth Sunday to encourage its younger members to take on more active roles in the church.
Around 1978, as Welfare’s health began to deteriorate, the Rev. Isaac Jenkins, a licensed minister, volunteered to carry on from the pulpit and was appointed pastor in 1979. CHBC became a bricked structure and added a fellowship hall during his time there. The indoor baptismal pool was constructed under the pulpit and the church began a formal collections system to receive and track individual contributions.
The Rev. James E. Council was installed as pastor in October of 1994. During his tenure, the Rev. Franklin Hezekiah Jr. was ordained in March of 1997, and Minister Edmund Riggins was licensed in November of 2000. Additions to the church included a conference room, a clerk room, a finance room, a choir room and a nursery. The baptismal pool was moved from beneath the pulpit to its current location behind the choir. The formal collections process was replaced by the envelope system that is still in use today. Rev. Council left CHBC Aug. 1, 2005, without a pastor to lead the congregation.
The Deacon Ministry at Chapel Hill, which included Clarence Gilmore, Johnny Thrower, Simon Gilmore, Joseph Gadson, Silas Seabrooks Jr., Harold Bowen and Johnny Ravenell, took over the church services until November of 2006 when Dr. D.L. Grant Sr. was installed as CHBC’s 10th and current pastor. The church has seen an increase in membership and attendance of weekly services since then and has established a praise dance group and a health awareness ministry. The church participates in the National Baptist Convention, State Baptist Education and Missionary Convention of South Carolina.
In 2009, for the first time in the church’s history, three females were added to the Trustee Ministry. In 2010, the Youth and Children’s Church was reorganized and a complete sound system was added to include a sound room and audio ministry personnel. The Church Bus Campaign Project was also implemented in 2010. The Sanctuary Choir was established in 2011 and the church hosted the South Carolina Baptist E&M Convention and later was able to purchase a 32-passenger church bus. In 2013, the puppet ministry was started to help teach and spread the gospel to young people and older members as well.
On March 15, 2020, after morning worship, CHBC closed its doors because of a quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Pastor Grant has been leading the church through virtual worship with the use of online technology by live-streaming on Facebook and with Zoom sermons for Sunday school. Grant has also kept in touch with the CHBC family through quarterly newsletters, telephone calls, texts and emails.
With windows rolled down in the cool morning air, attendees of the praise and worship event shared their enthusiasm and approval by honking their vehicle horns during the service, which was broadcast locally via loud speaker system and live on social media.
“We thank God for the leadership from the present and the past that have paved the way for our existence,” said Pastor Grant.
“The late Rev. John Glover lead the congregation during the church’s first experience with a pandemic, but today, God has allowed us the advancement of social media and technology to further our cause through hybrid worship,” he said.
Aldean Gilmore gave the occasion saying, “We must continue our journey no matter the circumstance. We, as a church family, must continue to serve the Lord, and to annually commemorate the distance the Lord has allowed us to come.”
“God has truly blessed this church since 1879 to this present hour,” said Gilmore.
Orangeburg Councilman Johnny Ravenell, a deacon of CHBC, presented the guest preacher, Rev. Riggins mentioning that he is a family man, married with four children. Riggins graduated Holly-Hill Roberts High School and Denmark Technical College. He was employed as an auto body repair instructor at Bamberg Job Corps for 20 years. He was ordained by the Orangeburg-Calhoun Baptist Association in March of 2002. He has been the pastor of Eleventh Hour Baptist Church in Holly Hill for the past 17 years.
“Be ye strong therefore, and let not your hands be weak: for your work shall be rewarded,” quoted Riggins from II Chronicles 15:7.
“In our text today, we saw that there was a small group of people that wanted to do right, but there was a large group of people that didn’t want to do right,” he explained.
“There is always a group of people that are going to be faithful no matter what is going on in their lives, but there is always going to be a discouraging crowd. You need to keep on pressing. People don’t understand what you are going through, but if you keep on pressing God will make a way,” said Riggins.
“You need to understand that God is on your side,” he said.
Pastor Grant prayed to God for continued blessings for the 142-year old church and reminded church members to pray each day at noon for the sick, shut-ins and bereaved.
“Lord, we thank you for the reminder to press forward and onward and upward," said Grant. "Lord, bless this Chapel Hill Church, bless this ministry that we will flourish."