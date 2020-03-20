PRAY AND WASH: Religion joins with science amid virus spread

"We want to take seriously the health challenges that experts are describing and their prescriptions to address those challenges," Weaver said by email. "However, we have to balance that by our responsibility to continue our regular expressions of worshiping and gathering, which I believe is commanded of us as Christians."

In Washington state's King County, where the outbreak has claimed more than two dozen victims, pastors are already dealing with the spiritual struggles wrought by the pandemic.

"There's a lot of fear right now, so we have an opportunity to be bearers of hope and peace," said Andrew Fouché, pastor of Sunset Community Church in Renton, Wash. Fouché added that he resists "pat answers" about prayer providing complete protection.

Aaron Monts, pastor at United Church Seattle, said he's seen "a tension of fear and faith" among congregants who are not yet directly affected by the virus but facing growing isolation. Last Sunday, Monts said, his church suggested a way for believers to blend worship with doctors' advice: reciting a 20-second prayer while washing their hands.

"We taught, let's do something a little more intentional with this space" than the increasingly popular advice to sing 20 seconds of "Happy Birthday," Monts said.