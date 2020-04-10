Power of digital ministry during social distancing

Years from now, some clergy will tell those who have yet to be born about the Lenten season of 2020, which felt more like a wilderness journey the closer they got to Resurrection Sunday. Within the last three weeks, leaders of both public and private organizations have wrestled with difficult decisions as the coronavirus pandemic has shifted every task in society.
For pastors and church leaders across the globe, to hold worship services or find a way to "gather" remotely is a decision usually made during severe weather conditions. This time around, the rampant spread of the virus has forced closures that could potentially last until Pentecost.
As a former senior pastor of a church in Washington, D.C., I understand the anxieties of religious leaders. They have been praying and deliberating about the health and safety of their flocks, finances and the church's mission to remain steadfast in adversity. These are all valid issues that must now be weighed alongside the government's call for social distancing to manage the spread of the virus.
At Duke Divinity School and during clinical pastoral education, I learned how to help the living maintain faith as well as how to guide the dying into the arms of God. However, there was never a lecture on transitioning your congregation from the four walls to a digital church in 48 hours.
Here I offer a few tips to help clergy prepare for a new normal of worship:
There will be bumps along the technology road, but you will get through them. There is a digital divide, and some congregants will not have the devices needed, while others will find it difficult to access streaming or social media broadcasts. However, there are likely more members who will be able to access your services provided via phone, streaming or social media.
Instead of preaching your usual 25-30 minutes, opt for a homily or shorter message that still communicates the Gospel. Trust me; you are vying for attention the same way you already do as people scan their devices during physical worship.
If you use Facebook or YouTube to broadcast your services, be sure to visit the settings that allow you to designate moderators for your pages. Designated moderators can help facilitate what happens in the comment section of your broadcasts. A "digital native," or someone knowledgeable of technology, may need to assume some of the duties of a "digital pastor" who communicates what is happening online to church leadership. There will be digital prayer requests and praise reports that should be acknowledged. A privacy policy should be pinned on each page, reminding page visitors of the offline ways to communicate personal information. Follow up through a direct message with those who indicate they need more information about faith or prayer.
Space and time will not allow me to explore all of the possibilities of engagement, but trust me when I say that God will get glory in some adopting technology they have previously been skeptical or uncomfortable using.
Although inconvenient, this is also a time for churches to acknowledge the upgrades needed in technological infrastructure. The argument some may have had with using an automated voice broadcasting and mass text messaging service is now invalid as pastors and leaders must now rely on technology to communicate messages about church business or congregational concerns.
When services resume, future programming could help bridge the digital divide by teaching seniors how to effectively use their devices. Sessions could also reinforce cyber safety and online banking, the latter now being an essential service that can help support stewardship efforts.
The digital space will never replace the hugs and kisses extended during the passing of the peace or fellowship time; however, it will allow us to remain healthy and safe. Consider God is doing a new thing as people who have never heard your voice or previously desired a relationship with God may now come to find both because you logged in and threw out the digital lifeline!
Arlecia Simmons, Ph.D., M.Div., is an ordained minister, marketplace ministry consultant, and she teaches digital media as an assistant professor at Claflin University. She can be reached at admin@drlecia.com
