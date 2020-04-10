Power of digital ministry during social distancing

There will be bumps along the technology road, but you will get through them. There is a digital divide, and some congregants will not have the devices needed, while others will find it difficult to access streaming or social media broadcasts. However, there are likely more members who will be able to access your services provided via phone, streaming or social media.

Instead of preaching your usual 25-30 minutes, opt for a homily or shorter message that still communicates the Gospel. Trust me; you are vying for attention the same way you already do as people scan their devices during physical worship.

If you use Facebook or YouTube to broadcast your services, be sure to visit the settings that allow you to designate moderators for your pages. Designated moderators can help facilitate what happens in the comment section of your broadcasts. A "digital native," or someone knowledgeable of technology, may need to assume some of the duties of a "digital pastor" who communicates what is happening online to church leadership. There will be digital prayer requests and praise reports that should be acknowledged. A privacy policy should be pinned on each page, reminding page visitors of the offline ways to communicate personal information. Follow up through a direct message with those who indicate they need more information about faith or prayer.