Parking lot prayers: In 'new normal,' church finds new way to commune

Hurst said the repurposed transmitter goes out just far enough to reach the service attendees from the safety of their cars, right in the parking lot.

“That allows me to stand on the front porch of the church, speak and preach as normal and have our music guys do the same,” he said.

“This is just a great way to keep them engaged in the Word and engaged to fellowship with each other,” Hurst continued. “The best way we came up with was using this transmitter and put it to use because people don’t mind coming out for 45 minutes in their cars.”

Michele Flaherty, a member of New Hope, said the old transmitter had been sitting around, never being used anymore, and now there was a reason for it.

She said that online and television services just didn’t feel the same without seeing the people you’re used to seeing every week and communicate with regularly. Being able to check in with others was a great change of pace.

“Just being there and seeing people in their cars, even if you were just looking at the back of their heads, then you know they’re doing well,” Flaherty said. “I felt like there was a burden lifted from me, just this sense of relief of being a little more normal.”