Over 20 Orangeburg area churches link to members via T&D website

To assist the faith community in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, The Times and Democrat has developed a digital space to combine area church news, information and videos.

TheTandD.com invites any area church or religious institution to participate in this free service at www.TheTandD.com. In one space, pastors are able to share their video sermons, messages or news with their congregations and the community.

The digital page -- which can be found by scrolling down on the homepage and looking for “Church Services Videos” under EXTRAS on the right side AND at this link https://thetandd.com/app/church/churchvideos.html – launched Sunday, March 22. As of Thursday, 24 churches are participating. We'll keep adding. Videos or information will be updated as received.

Any church or institution that already posts videos online can send a link; for those that do not currently post online, The Times and Democrat staff will help work on the best avenue to relay that information to us. Contact Kyla Fraser at kfraser@timesanddemocrat.com, phone number 803-533-5542, or Amy Bryant, abryant@timesanddemocrat.com, phone number 803-533-5514.