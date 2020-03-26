Over 20 Orangeburg area churches link to members via T&D website

To assist the faith community in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, The Times and Democrat has developed a digital space to combine area church news, information and videos.
TheTandD.com invites any area church or religious institution to participate in this free service at www.TheTandD.com. In one space, pastors are able to share their video sermons, messages or news with their congregations and the community.
The digital page -- which can be found by scrolling down on the homepage and looking for “Church Services Videos” under EXTRAS on the right side AND at this link https://thetandd.com/app/church/churchvideos.html – launched Sunday, March 22. As of Thursday, 24 churches are participating. We'll keep adding. Videos or information will be updated as received.
Any church or institution that already posts videos online can send a link; for those that do not currently post online, The Times and Democrat staff will help work on the best avenue to relay that information to us. Contact Kyla Fraser at kfraser@timesanddemocrat.com, phone number 803-533-5542, or Amy Bryant, abryant@timesanddemocrat.com, phone number 803-533-5514.
Your assistance in spreading the word among your friends, your sharing this opportunity with your individual church leaders and your participation in viewing your church’s information at TheTandD.com will all help keep our churches’ messages active and strong during this trying and challenging time.
Here are the churches participating at TheTandD.com:
- Feast of the Lord, Orangeburg
- First Baptist Church, Orangeburg
- Northside Baptist, Orangeburg
- Edisto Church of God, Orangeburg
- Edisto Baptist Church, Branchville
- Embark Church, Orangeburg
- Ebenezer United Methodist Church, North
- North United Methodist Church, North
- Branchville Christian Church, Branchville
- Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Orangeburg
- Four Holes Baptist Church, Orangeburg,
- Impact Church, Orangeburg
- Ebenezer Baptist Church of Cordova
- Cedar Grove AME Church, Orangeburg
- Trinity United Methodist Church, Orangeburg
- New City Fellowship, Orangeburg
- St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Orangeburg
- Bowman Church: White House UMC, Ebenezer UMC and Wightman UMC
- Warren Chapel Baptist Church, Orangeburg
- Prospect Southern Methodist Church, Bowman
- The Macedonia AME Church, Cope
- Rock Hill AME Church, Vance
Concerned about COVID-19?
