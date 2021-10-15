OUT OF CONTEXT: Using Bible verses isn't a practice confined to those opposed to vaccines

(THE CONVERSATION) A devout evangelical Christian friend of mine recently texted to explain why he was not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. "Jesus went around healing lepers and touched them without fear of getting leprosy," he said.

This story that St. Luke tells in his gospel (17:11-19) is not the only Bible verse I have seen and heard evangelical Christians use to justify anti-vaccine convictions. Other popular passages include Psalm 30:2: "Lord, I called to you for help, and you healed me."; 1 Corinthians 6:19: "Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit?"; and Leviticus 17:11: "For the life of a creature is in the blood."

All of these verses have been lifted out of context and repurposed to buttress the anti-vaccine movement. As a historian of the Bible in American life, I can attest that such shallow reading in service of political and cultural agendas has long been a fixture of evangelical Christianity.

Bible in the hands of ordinary people