'New America emerging': Biden and Warnock wins embolden religious liberals

Warnock and Biden are hardly the only two national-profile Democrats driving the party's evolution toward engagement on spiritual matters.

Harkins pointed to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' openness about her own multi-faith upbringing and interfaith family. Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, proved adept at values-based appeals to devout voters during his Democratic presidential primary bid.

Former President Barack Obama made no secret of his Christian faith, making a concerted push to reach evangelical voters and famously leading a South Carolina Black church congregation in singing "Amazing Grace" in 2015 following a eulogy for its pastor, who was killed by a white supremacist.

But Michael Wear, a veteran faith adviser to Obama's administration and reelection campaign, said the current Democratic approach to religious outreach is "far less deferential" than in the past, when the party broadly sought "a seat at the table" on faith matters.

Democrats are now making a "more forceful claim … on the basis of values," Wear said, and several of their candidates are "rooting that in religious rhetoric and ideas and tradition."