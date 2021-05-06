National Day of Prayer inspires pleas for unity and justice

She's inviting people to pray for an end to the pandemic as well as the rebuilding of her historic church in lower Manhattan.

Lewis called it "a powerful symbol that the nation would pray on the same day at the same time." Yet she said that despite the day's nonpartisan nature, "it hasn't felt free of partisan politics in the last few years."

Citing the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol as a low point, Lewis said, "My prayer is that we can bounce from that place to a place where the nation's children belong to all of us ... where policing and safe communities are issues that belong to all of us. That disrupting racism belongs to all of us. An economy in which everyone can eat and be well and safe and have housing."

In Brazoria, Texas, about 50 miles southwest of Houston, John Elkins said he and most of his congregation at Sovereign Grace Fellowship pray daily, which colors his view of the National Day of Prayer.

"It's when the rest of the nation gets on board with what we're already doing," the Southern Baptist pastor said. "We get excited. But we know that on Friday, much of the nation isn't going to be praying."

As for his own prayers, Elkins said a central aspiration is that people "begin to interact with each other with a love for humanity."