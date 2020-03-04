Nashville pastor looks to recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The tornado that toppled the bell tower at East End United Methodist Church in Nashville about 1 a.m. Tuesday also caused a gas leak at the parsonage next door, forcing the Rev. Judi Hoffman to evacuate to a hotel.

Lying awake in the strange bed, thinking about the damage to her beautiful historic church, Hoffman recalled that just two Sundays ago the congregation held a "Celebrate Recovery" service for people recovering from addiction.

"We will recover," she said. "I have no doubt we will come back."

The pastor is already planning the next steps. Sunday's service will take place in a park next to what remains of the 113-year-old building, she said. Along with the bell tower, the tornado destroyed a large, recently refurbished stained glass window depicting Jesus as the good shepherd and left the building uninhabitable.

Returning to the churchyard Tuesday morning, Hoffman said she was inspired to see people she didn't even know helping clear debris.

"They are rallying around us," she said. "It's unbelievable."