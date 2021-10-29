Mount Carmel pastor retiring after 37 years

The atmosphere was excited, accented by laughter and the sounds of praise music at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Cameron, where the Rev. Willie N. Waring and his wife, the former Betty Lee Dennis, were congratulated by a parade of church members and friends on Sept. 25.
Blue skies and sunshine set the backdrop on a pleasant fall afternoon as the couple perched beneath a tent decorated for their retirement celebration. Approximately 50 vehicles, some adorned with balloons or banners, drove from Old State Road onto Cameron Road and passed by the retirees honking horns, waving, blowing kisses and shouting congratulatory phrases.
One church member recounted a funny anecdote in her family’s experience with the pastor, saying that at their marriage ceremony she and husband, Jacob, were presented to the guests as “Joseph” and Gloria Heatley nearly 34 years ago. She said the preacher corrected himself with a chuckle referring to the fact that he has always been a very good natured soul.
“The Warings have been with our church for 35 or 36 years. They have been such a great couple. Rev. Waring has always loved his people and supported us so well,” said church member and Oranggrburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt.
“We thank them and we encourage them to be blessed and enjoy retirement,” she said.
The Rev. Barry A. Fogle Sr., acting pastor of Mount Carmel Baptist Church, commented, “Reverend and Sister Waring have taught us so much and we are thankful for them. Anything we asked, they have delivered.”
“They are a joy. Everyone in the church and community just loves them,” said Mary Fogle, his wife.
Brayden Berry, the Warings’ grandson said, “I think that my Pop Pop is a very important person in my life because if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here today. He taught me that I should always be respectful to others and to myself as well.”
As a leader, role model and mentor, Rev. Waring touched the life of South Carolina Rep. Jerry Govan.
“Rev. Waring has impacted me going all the way back to the time when I first got interested in politics. He was head of the Ministerial Alliance and played a key role not only in working with ministers across the county in terms of their involvement in the political process, but also in terms of providing leadership when it came to concerns of particularly the African American community,” said Govan.
“You have to remember that back then, things were much different than they are now, and because of his exemplary leadership for that organization, later on when I answered my call to ministry — he was one of my biggest supporters and still is. I have had the opportunity to come and preach at his church,” he said, explaining that he is working toward becoming ordained, but to him, the service of ministering is much more important than the title.
“The Bible says that the 'Steps of a good man are ordered,' and I can think of no finer example of that than Rev. Waring, who is always willing to reach out and help anybody in need. It is in demeanor, how he treats people, and the dignity and respect that he displays. He is humble and carries himself in such a Godly manner. It makes you want to mold and model yourself after him,” said Govan.
Dorothy Elmore, one of the oldest matriarchs of Mount Carmel Baptist Church, shared her thoughts and appreciation for Rev. Waring and his wife.
“Rev. and Mrs. Waring are two of the most compassionate people, and they would come and see about their people no matter how far they had to travel. We are going to miss them because they are the kind of people you love to keep around you — they are Godly, compassionate and warm,” she said.
“We have been blessed. God is with us. We are going to miss them. We are trusting that they live a very long life to come,” said Elmore.
According to church member and Retirement Committee Chairwoma, Evia Thomas, Rev. Waring has a proud history and a long list of lifetime accomplishments including receiving his bachelor of science degree from Baptist College of Charleston and his master of divinity degree from Cummins Theological Seminary. He is a life member of the NAACP and has held a positions as a member of the Holly Hill Branch of the NAACP Executive Board. Thomas added that Rev. Waring has served as a chaplain at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties and as a member of the advisory committee for the paralegal program at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
"Rev. Waring's religious experiences include serving as assistant pastor of Lovely Hill Baptist Church in Holly Hill, as pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church of Orangeburg, and later as pastor of Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Cameron for 37 years," she shared.
"Rev. and Mrs. Waring are the proud parents of three children and five grands," said Thomas.