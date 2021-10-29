Mount Carmel pastor retiring after 37 years

“They are a joy. Everyone in the church and community just loves them,” said Mary Fogle, his wife.

Brayden Berry, the Warings’ grandson said, “I think that my Pop Pop is a very important person in my life because if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here today. He taught me that I should always be respectful to others and to myself as well.”

As a leader, role model and mentor, Rev. Waring touched the life of South Carolina Rep. Jerry Govan.

“Rev. Waring has impacted me going all the way back to the time when I first got interested in politics. He was head of the Ministerial Alliance and played a key role not only in working with ministers across the county in terms of their involvement in the political process, but also in terms of providing leadership when it came to concerns of particularly the African American community,” said Govan.

“You have to remember that back then, things were much different than they are now, and because of his exemplary leadership for that organization, later on when I answered my call to ministry — he was one of my biggest supporters and still is. I have had the opportunity to come and preach at his church,” he said, explaining that he is working toward becoming ordained, but to him, the service of ministering is much more important than the title.