Miracle Faith Temple United Church of God present annual academic awards
Miracle Faith Temple United Church of God recently held its Academic Awards program for its young students. Pictured are, front row, Tavion Robinson, Frederick Brown, Elisha Vogt-Kitt, Donta Britt, Daniel Gailliard, Lyndon Gadson, Kamiyah Galliard, Journi Watson and Aliya Summers; second row: Carolyn Johnson (Advisor), Abrianna Washington, Genesis Vogt-Kitt, Dereon Robinson, Hannah Simpson, Zamari Weldon, Payton McMillan, Mariah Parker and Jazmyn Rivers; third row: Makaila Adgerson, Malaysia Barkley, Jonah King and Margaret Wright (Advisor). In back stands Pastor Elder Louise Connor. 

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

HOLLY HILL -- Miracle Faith Temple United Church of God held its annual Academic Awards program on July 26, 2020 to recognize their students for academic excellence and achievements for the 2019-2020 academic school year.

The pastor, Elder Louise Conner, is continuing the legacy of church founder, the late Pastor Elois C. Kelly. Educating the youth has always been a major focus for the church ministry since its beginning over 30 years ago.

This awards program is held yearly and has proven to be a success by encouraging and inspiring the youth to always do their best in school. Elder Conner and the church family continue to stand on the strong foundation of building future successful leaders and belief that “With God, all things are possible.”

