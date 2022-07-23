Ministers' wives group sponsors first pageant

The Orangeburg Alliance of Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows had their first Little Miss/Little Master Pageant with the theme, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," held virtually on May 29.

This fundraiser was geared toward raising much-needed funds for their mission work that they do throughout the year. As the pandemic brought many hardships and obstacles for normalcy, the OAMWMW decided to sponsor the pageant.

An array of young ladies and young men competed to become Little Miss or Little Master of the OAMWMW. The contestants were:

The Little Wee Miss: Eris Ford and Chrishelle Woods.

The Little Miss: Nylah Holiday, Terese Brooke Greene and Shyloh Wilson.

Little Wee Master: Joshua Simmons and Kingston Wilson. Under the Little Master: Tyler Webb and Jeremiah Early.

All contestants received a gift basket and crown for their participation. The virtual event allowed the OAMWMW to raise the necessary funds to provide continued support to the community and to make sizable charitable donations.

The OAMWMW donated funds to two nonprofit organizations, one being the Orange Hopes Senior Initiative Organization that believes in supporting, advocating, and assisting the elderly community through enrichment, resource assistance and opportunities to one student at a time.