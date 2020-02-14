Member of von Trapp family to perform in Orangeburg

A member of the famed von Trapp family, Elisabeth von Trapp will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg.

For von Trapp, granddaughter of the legendary Maria and Baron von Trapp, “the sounds of music” are part of her earliest memories. Whether they were from the baroque instruments and four-part harmonies of the family choir, the legendary Trapp Family Singers, a classical symphony on the turntable, or songs played on the diverse collection of musical instruments in the living room -- piano, cello, guitars, ukulele, accordion, recorders, dulcimer or zither -- music was always present.

Inspired by her father's guitar playing and singing, Von Trapp began taking piano lessons when she was 8. By 16, she was playing guitar and traveling the back roads of New England performing with her siblings at weddings and gospel meetings, town halls and county fairs.

Music has inﬂuenced her, and it was music that made her family name a Hollywood legend. Growing up she heard the sounds of Beethoven, Bach, Vivaldi and Mozart from her father’s record collection and the voices of the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and the Rolling Stones from the open airways of Vermont radio.