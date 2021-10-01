Many faith leaders say no to endorsing vaccine exemptions

As significant numbers of Americans seek religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, many faith leaders are saying: Not with our endorsement.

Leaders of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said that while some people may have medical reasons for not receiving the vaccine, "there is no exemption in the Orthodox Church for Her faithful from any vaccination for religious reasons."

The Holy Eparchial Synod of the nationwide archdiocese, representing the largest share of Eastern Orthodox people in the United States, urged members to "pay heed to competent medical authorities, and to avoid the false narratives utterly unfounded in science."

"No clergy are to issue such religious exemption letters," Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elpidophoros said, and any such letter "is not valid."

Similarly, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America issued a recent statement encouraging vaccine use and saying that "there is no evident basis for religious exemption" in its own or the wider Lutheran tradition.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York laid out its own stance during the summer, saying that any priest issuing an exemption letter would be "acting in contradiction" to statements from Pope Francis that receiving the vaccine is morally acceptable and responsible.