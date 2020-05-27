Local Ministers’ Wives Alliance recognize one of their own as new state president

On Sunday, May 24, the Orangeburg Alliance of Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows gathered at the home of Lady Evelyn Millhouse Singleton in celebration of her newly elected position as president of the state chapter of Ministers' Wives & Ministers’ Widows.
Lady Singleton walked out of her home to see nine vehicles parked in her driveway to celebrate with her. The ladies gathered to recognize her accomplishment. She was presented with a vase and bouquet of roses from President Lady Carolyn Collier-Greene.
“We are so proud of this accomplishment and we stand behind you. We wish you must success,” Collier-Greene said.
She continued her speech to Singleton referring to the book of Jeremiah of just rewards and righteousness, providing motivation and encouragement to her while she embarked on this level of leadership.
In return, Singleton recognized each member including the longest standing member, Lady Burnette of the historic Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Orangeburg, who was monumental in the success of the Orangeburg Alliance. Lady Singleton was so elated by the love and support she received stating, “I will be calling on my ladies from Orangeburg to help. It means a lot to me that you took this little time with me. I just thank you so much.”
She continued on to say, “I’m going to be me, I’m going to be Evelyn.”
As the ladies gathered, they continued their support through song led by Lady Whatinia Mack and prayer by Lady Rommell Jones. They all expressed their journey of being a part of such a great sisterhood to bring unity among the Christian community of minister’s wives and minister’s widows, building their community and providing charitable contributions where they can. The Orangeburg Chapter of Ministers' Wives and Ministers’ Widows are known for their annual benefit banquet held every year at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church in the Orangeburg community.
Since quarantining due to COVID-19, many local groups are limited to their normal outreach and community based events that has such impact both spiritually and mentally that they have resorted to ways to stay in connected to their mission. In a response to adhering to the CDC guidelines, the Orangeburg Chapter of Ministers’ Wives & Ministers’ Widows Alliance, led by newly elected president Lady Carolyn Collier-Greene, gathered and honored Lady Singleton with a bouquet of roses and a parade of cars to show their appreciation for the historic event in the Orangeburg chapter of Ministers' Wives & Ministers' Widows Alliance.
With the help her husband, Pastor Joe Singleton of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Williston, Lady Singleton was surprised by her fellow MWMW members who wanted to share with her this experience and be recognized among the group as being the first of the Orangeburg Alliance to be elected as president of the State Chapter of Ministers’ Wives & Ministers’ Widows.
Among those gathered were Lady Carolyn Collier-Greene (president), Lady Sybrenda Holiday (vice president), Lady Linda Fair (secretary), Lady Christine Robinson (assistant secretary), Lady Annette Williams (treasurer), Lady Wanda Govan (financial secretary), Lady Jannie James (benefit chairman), Lady Whatinia Mack, Lady Deloris Burnette, Lady Rommell Jones and Lady Joyce.
As these ladies strive to provide a sense of sisterhood to those in the community, they welcome new members, regardless of denomination to join their ministry. If you are interested in becoming a part of the Orangeburg chapter of Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows Alliance, please contact newly elected president Lady Carolyn Collier-Greene at her residence, 803-533-0539.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!