Local Ministers’ Wives Alliance recognize one of their own as new state president

On Sunday, May 24, the Orangeburg Alliance of Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows gathered at the home of Lady Evelyn Millhouse Singleton in celebration of her newly elected position as president of the state chapter of Ministers' Wives & Ministers’ Widows.

Lady Singleton walked out of her home to see nine vehicles parked in her driveway to celebrate with her. The ladies gathered to recognize her accomplishment. She was presented with a vase and bouquet of roses from President Lady Carolyn Collier-Greene.

“We are so proud of this accomplishment and we stand behind you. We wish you must success,” Collier-Greene said.

She continued her speech to Singleton referring to the book of Jeremiah of just rewards and righteousness, providing motivation and encouragement to her while she embarked on this level of leadership.

In return, Singleton recognized each member including the longest standing member, Lady Burnette of the historic Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Orangeburg, who was monumental in the success of the Orangeburg Alliance. Lady Singleton was so elated by the love and support she received stating, “I will be calling on my ladies from Orangeburg to help. It means a lot to me that you took this little time with me. I just thank you so much.”