LIVING ON PURPOSE: Softly and tenderly Jesus is calling

Within the Christian faith, we understand that an individual will not come to God on their own. The depravity of mankind and the lost condition of their spiritual state prevents everyone from having a desire to love and serve or even an interest in God until God intervenes. So, what can cause a person to want to know more about God? They must be drawn to Him as they would not have the faith to come to Jesus unless God first places the desire in their heart. Whenever anyone is compelled to reach out to God, we know the Holy Spirit is tugging on their heartstrings with a process known as spiritual conviction. This is when the Lord intervenes and awakens our conscience so we can see our lost condition and desperate need to be transformed into a new spiritual creation. The purpose of Jesus coming to earth and agreeing to go through the crucifixion and resurrection was so that all who believe in God could have this opportunity to be rescued from a hopeless spiritual state and be transformed into a member of His family. His body was the only acceptable sacrifice and His blood is the only payment that can pay for the sins of those who love Him. He was sinless, and it is that pure and holy offering of love which opened the door to our spiritual redemption. In short, He died so that we could live. It’s true, we are all sinners, but there is a difference between the lost sinner and the saved sinner. The lost sinner has never been transformed into a new spiritual identity, while the saved sinner is progressing and developing as they allow God to teach them how to live for Him.