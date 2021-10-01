LIVING ON PURPOSE: Placing our hope and trust in God alone

Hope is one of those dynamic words that deserves the title of catalyst when it comes to change. It is a spiritual attribute that God’s people should use regularly as it is filled with life, excitement, and positive energy. Your first reaction to the idea of hope may be one of skepticism because you are thinking, it’s easy for someone to talk about hope when they do not understand what a terrible condition my life is in. Well, I may not have walked in your shoes, but I know that being negative and giving up will not make the situation better. It’s true that health and financial problems, discouragement, fear, and family and marital issues are very serious problems but the Lord has a special word for you today found in Romans 8:31, “If God be for us, who can be against us?” He knows everything that is happening in your life today and is waiting for you to place all of your hope and trust in Him alone. He is the God that cannot fail!

Faith is believing in what we cannot see and we need hope in order to visualize the solution. The world is a fearful and unsatisfying place without the hope of knowing that Jesus is our refuge and security. Apart from the joyful expectation that comes from the hope of heaven, our world cannot provide spiritual peace or contentment. Hope gives purpose and meaning to our lives and inspires our decisions, emotions, and pursuits. Hope fills us with joy in the midst of our trials and fuels our perseverance as we press forward in God’s strength. Listen to Romans 8:24-25, “For in this hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience.” It gives us confidence to know that God not only has the power to help us but also desires to intervene into our circumstances. Knowing that Christ is faithful to respond to our prayers is a step toward being released from the bondage of our doubts. Hebrews 6:18 reminds us, “That by two immutable things, in which it was impossible for God to lie, we might have a strong consolation, who have fled for refuge to lay hold upon the hope set before us.”