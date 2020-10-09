LIVING ON PURPOSE: Our highest quest is to know God

The Christian worldview of life is about learning what God requires and willingly accepting the call to become a devoted disciple of Christ. This life-changing decision has everything to do with yielding mind, body, and soul to the Creator of heaven and earth. It’s definitely worth considering since He has promised with all certainty that He is the way, the truth and the life. Most Bible scholars are convinced there are two categories of judgment and are commonly referred to as the saved and the unsaved. Even though there are levels of good and bad behavior, the basic concept describes a certain number of souls who are spiritually born-again and are declared as being a child of the Most High and on the other side of the fence there are those who willingly reject the invitation to become a member of God’s family and thus are referred to as spiritually lost. The deeds that were committed or omitted are known to God but the book of life will declare the eternal destination that only God has the perfect wisdom to address.

I consider myself as a student of God’s truth and much of the time a philosopher as well as a minister. It’s humbling to wade into the deeper waters of reason and purpose, and helping others in their relationship with Christ is a serious responsibility. I’ve listened to spiritual leaders and noticed that individuals who are committed to being His messengers are sincere, bold, and disciplined, yet at the same time they are rational thinkers filled with sorrow over a fallen humanity. Christ was filled with compassion and mercy while also being honestly blunt and the huge difference is that He was not a hypocrite as humans tend to be. I’ve made mistakes and taken some hard falls and it’s only with His endless mercy and grace that I live and move and have my being. I do not want to be remembered as someone who could talk about God but could not live for Him. What do you desire to be known for? I realize my righteousness is as a dirty rag and if I have accomplished anything in my life that has eternal value; it was manifested through me by the one and only holy God. What is my message? To cry from the housetops and stand in the middle of a busy highway if need be to warn a world being held in bondage about how Jesus Christ can set them free. To plead with all whom God will arrange with divine appointments about the dangers of accepting the default life and becoming satisfied to trade seventy or eighty years on earth for an eternity of terrible disappointment. The red devil with a pitchfork might be portrayed as a joke, but the holiness of the Almighty God who demands honor, reverence, and respect is very real.