LIVING ON PURPOSE: My glory and the lifter of my head

The Lord is waiting to provide a new understanding that will help us realize just how much He loves us and how valuable we are to Him. If you have given your heart to Christ, and you now belong to God, how much does that make you worth? Let us consider that since the precious blood of Jesus is the highest payment that could be offered for our redemption, and it was given to set you free from sin and restore your relationship with God. I pray that you will realize you are His most valuable possession and your worth is beyond measure. First Corinthians chapter six explains that His people are bought with a price and are the temple of the Holy Spirit. All have been given a choice to accept this gracious offer or walk away. Accusations and negative thoughts of fear, failure or hopelessness are smokescreens to deceive us and keep us in bondage. When Jesus willingly went to the cross you were on His mind and He would have gladly paid that price if you had been the only person that needed His salvation. Each day we face harsh resistance from the enemy of our soul, but we can stand boldly in confidence and encouragement when we choose to accept God as the author and finisher of our faith.