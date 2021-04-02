LIVING ON PURPOSE: JESUS – the name above all names

We realize the gospel of Christ appears to be relatively simple as Romans 10:13 declares, “Whosoever calls upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” but the concept of free grace does not excuse or eliminate the conditions of human accountability. May we never allow a religious formality to become a substitution for our dedication to God because the true definition of covenant requires both parties to honor their vows. To believe that God compromises his word is to live in the false security of denial and deception.

It’s wonderful to be positive minded and appreciate the Lord is good all the time because He is! But it’s also important that we research God’s word carefully so we can know what we believe and why we believe it. When we ignore vital information and replace it with emotional happy thoughts, we are vulnerable to falling prey to the dangers of creating our own concept of God. Yes, we are glad to have Jesus as a Savior, but this does not mean we can justify ignoring his requirement to obey him as our Lord. He will help us overcome our fears and weaknesses, but he is also waiting for someone to embrace what it means to be spiritually transformed into his image. Jesus is no longer a baby in a manger, and he is not a magic genie or a cosmic vending machine. He is the Almighty Creator who expects and demands for his children to be spiritually developing and maturing. The book of Hebrews reveals a deeper explanation about our personal relationship with him.