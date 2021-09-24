LIVING ON PURPOSE: Christians are called to live God’s way

Do you think about your spiritual destiny? I realize we cannot see the future but we can at least make sure we are on the right path. We understand that abiding in the constant awareness of His presence and being obedient to His voice is essential, but do we ever plan to give Him complete control of our lives? For us to let go of our old ways and become a new creation, we must invite Christ to sit on the throne of our heart or we will never have a personal revelation of who He is. We are reminded about the true meaning of life which is loving God with all of our heart, mind, and strength, being filled with His Spirit, and knowing Him in the power of His resurrection.

God’s children are members of His body working together, developing and learning how to live for Him. Being changed into His image through a steady progression of giving Him control is the spiritual reality of growing and advancing into God’s perfect will. We know that He is not pleased with many things happening around us today, but we must keep trusting Him and allowing His love and forgiveness to flow through us. When we read about certain individuals that had extraordinary experiences with the Lord, we notice they spent time with God in the secret places of isolation away from the voices of chaos. Remnant followers are drawn into the depths of His presence because they want to know His truth. They desire to go deeper into His endless sea of wisdom and revelation and are overwhelmed with His authority and His majestic power. Raising their hands and hearts to heaven, He touches them and fills them with the glory of His endless love. “But we all with open face beholding as in a mirror the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord” II Corinthians 3:18. Help us Oh God to have your discernment and agape love as we continue to fight on our knees in this spiritual war against evil principalities and rulers of darkness. We repent of our sins and bow down before you in humility and reverential fear of who you are. We love you and worship you. Amen.