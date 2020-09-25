LIVING ON PURPOSE: Choosing to rearrange our priorities

Why is it that when everything is going well, we forget about prayer? My human nature is constantly tempting me to not worry about taking up my cross and following Jesus, and to focus and channel my energy into all the pleasures and enjoyment which distract me from what is critically important. As this battle rages within me, I’m aware that when I become spiritually lukewarm, it has a devastating negative impact on my life and the eternal futures of those around me. In order to enter into the depths of spiritual intimacy with Jesus and accomplishing our mission, we must learn that embracing His will includes surrendering ours. Prayer is not trying to change God, but it’s allowing God to change us.

I was updating my prayer journal the other day and was enjoying the time of fellowship with the Lord while also trying to guard against distractions. As many of you know, we become refreshed when we are walking in God’s Spirit. I must include that I was ambushed from several directions and by the end of the day I was in tears. Satan will always target us when we are moving toward God. This aggressive resistance is why many avoid developing a burden to pray. I’m referring to setting aside a specific time and place each day to meet with God. James 5:16 says, “Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another that you may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous person avails much.” Within our intimate personal relationship with God, let us realize there is a difference between praising Him and trusting Him. Many are thankful for their blessings and want to escape hardships, but let us beware of only wanting Christ for what He can do for us instead of loving Him just for who He is.