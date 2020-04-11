Life in Orangeburg: Easter 2019, 2020

As mankind all across the globe is facing a life of total uncertainty, the yearly celebration of Easter, its meaning and the way it is normally observed will not take place. At this present time, the crisis surrounding the coronavirus has been the number one concern for people all over the world.
This article is intended to remind the people how we celebrated the Easter in the year of 2019. It will also make the people aware of the status we are currently experiencing for the 2020 observance.
Between 2019 and the year of 2020, the people of the world are in suspense and wondering what our lives will be after the malady of the coronavirus is ended. Like the saying about a merry-go-round, “Round and round we go, where it stops, nobody knows,” all of us are waiting to see where it will stop.
On April 19, 2019, The T&D printed, “Why Easter is called Easter” by Brent Landau -- "On April 21, Christians will be celebrating Easter, the day on which the resurrection of Jesus is said to have taken place. The date of celebration changes from year to year.
“The reason for this variation is that Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. So, in 2020, Easter will be celebrated on April 12, and April 4 in 2021.
“The naming of the celebration as ‘Easter’ seems to go back to the name of a pre-Christian goddess in England, Eostre, who was celebrated at beginning of spring. The only reference to this goddess comes from the writing of the Venerable Bede, a British monk who lived in the late seventh and early eighth century. As religious studies scholar Bruce Forbes summarizes: 'Deed wrote that the ninth in which English Christians were celebrating the resurrection of Jesus had been called Eosturmonath in Old English, referring to a goddess name Easter. And even though Christians had begun affirming the Christian meaning of the celebration, they continued to use the name of the goddess to designate the season.'
“Bede was so influential for later Christians that the name stuck, and hence Easter remains the name by which the English, Germans and Americans refer to the festival of Jesus’ resurrection.”
“On April 12, 2019, Good Friday is a Christian holiday that is celebrated every year on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday. Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary, the location outside of Jerusalem’s walls where the crucifixion took place.”
On April 2019, the kids and adults in the Town of North celebrated the North Festival Spring Fling: “About 70 children and adults took part in the egg hunt and about 20 people participated in a pedestrian and small-vehicle, walking-track parade, with more than double that amount watching.” And Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly presented “Celebrate Spring at the Pig.”
One year later in this year of 2020, the yearly observing and celebrating of Easter will not take shape in any form or fashion as it once did. For sure, all of the people throughout the globe will have to monitor and adjust.
In 2019, many people did things like:
• Attend sunrise service
• Attend worship services
• Kids presenting an Easter program
• Coloring eggs
• Egg hunts
• Shopping
• Traveling
• Giving baskets
• Going to restaurants for dinner
• Dinner with the family
• Egg and spoon race
• Other activities
During the Easter season for 2020, many people will celebrate in this manner:
• Praying
• Praising God
• Reading the Bible
• Having egg hunts at home
• Dyeing eggs with the family
• Singing song together
• Connecting with the family using Zoom, Facebook, FaceTime and other electronic means
• Watching Easter service virtually
• Taking Communion virtually
• Watching movies
• Playing electronic games
• Other activities
This Easter, the people of this world will have an abundance of time to reflect on their individual lives and conduct a thorough evaluation thereof. And, in that the battle with the coronavirus situation is continuing, our lives after this storm will be redirected onto another road that has not yet been paved.
At this moment in the malady, we all should be constructing our plans in life after the coronavirus has moved on. For the life we once lived will take on a new direction and will never be the same.
Richard Reid is president of the Orangeburg Historical and Genealogical Society. His mission is researching Orangeburg history, with a particular emphasis on the role of African Americans in that history.
