Life in Orangeburg: Easter 2019, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As mankind all across the globe is facing a life of total uncertainty, the yearly celebration of Easter, its meaning and the way it is normally observed will not take place. At this present time, the crisis surrounding the coronavirus has been the number one concern for people all over the world.

This article is intended to remind the people how we celebrated the Easter in the year of 2019. It will also make the people aware of the status we are currently experiencing for the 2020 observance.

Between 2019 and the year of 2020, the people of the world are in suspense and wondering what our lives will be after the malady of the coronavirus is ended. Like the saying about a merry-go-round, “Round and round we go, where it stops, nobody knows,” all of us are waiting to see where it will stop.

On April 19, 2019, The T&D printed, “Why Easter is called Easter” by Brent Landau -- "On April 21, Christians will be celebrating Easter, the day on which the resurrection of Jesus is said to have taken place. The date of celebration changes from year to year.

“The reason for this variation is that Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. So, in 2020, Easter will be celebrated on April 12, and April 4 in 2021.