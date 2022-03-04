Lent has begun, ends April 17

In the four sentences of the Gospel that discuss Jesus' days in the desert we encounter much of what we do during Lent. The number 40 -- the number of days in Lent -- can be seen throughout the Bible. It rained 40 days in the Great Flood which destroyed all living things except Noah, his family and the animals carried in the Ark. For 40 days, Moses was on Mount Horeb where God game him the Ten Commandments. The Israelites wandered in the desert for 40 years on their way to the Promised Land -- the length of a lifetime. Elijah fasted for 40 days on his journey to Mt. Horab. Jonah lived 40 days in the belly of a whale on the way to Ninevah. All these were times of testing and trial. All occurred during a journey or as a preparation for a journey.