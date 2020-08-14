Jehovah’s Witnesses to hold virtual convention

“As much as we long to meet together, life is far too precious to put at risk,” Hendriks said. “The virtual meetings we have held over the past four months have proved to all of us that it’s not about where we are physically. It’s about where we are spiritually. In many ways we are closer as a spiritual family than ever before.”

The program is to be released in six installments, each corresponding to a morning or afternoon session of what would have been three successive convention days. Many in the Orangeburg area viewed the first convention session during the weekend of July 11-12. The final weekend of the virtual event is scheduled for August 29-30. HP Bryan, a local Media Coordinator for Jehovah’s Witnesses reports that “We will miss the wonderful staff and amenities of the newly remodeled Florence Center and the warm hospitality of the Florence community”.

The program will continue to explore questions like: What contributes to finding and sustaining joy? How can you cultivate joy in the family? How can you remain joyful in difficult times? A key feature will be a Bible-based drama that considers the life of Nehemiah and how he helped the ancient nation of Israel find joy in their worship of God.