Interfaith efforts strained by violence

"NewGround has been working hard to listen deeply to the enormous anger and fear," Hasan, a Muslim, said via email. "There is fear that the violence is becoming increasingly personal in shared neighborhoods."

"We do not know the immediate path through this, but we are certain that until we humanize one another, there won't be a path at all," Hasan added, "We encourage our community members to reach out to someone else who holds a different view and listen to their story with compassion."

Andrea Hodos, NewGround's associate director, said she has close family in Israel and worries for Israelis taking refuge in bomb shelters. She has Palestinian American friends for whom she is also concerned, including one with family members in Gaza where there's little protection against Israeli air strikes.

"We need to keep all these people in mind," said Hodos, who is Jewish. "It doesn't work all the time ... but our goal is to get as many people to stay at the table as possible, hearing one another's stories. That's what softens our hearts — to be able to be with one another through these times."