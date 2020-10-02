Her words: Amy Coney Barrett on faith, precedent, abortion

___

"I think it is very unlikely at this point that the court is going to overturn (Roe v. Wade). ... The fundamental element, that the woman has a right to choose abortion, will probably stand." — 2013 lecture at Notre Dame on the 40th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling.

___

"I don't think abortion or the right to abortion would change. I think some of the restrictions would change ... The question is how much freedom the court is willing to let states have in regulating abortion." — 2016 remarks on how a conservative Supreme Court could alter current law on abortion, saying it wasn't likely to try and overturn Roe v. Wade. She said the questions the high court would be willing to address would be states' restrictions on abortions, including how abortion clinics operate.

On faith and politics

"(Catholic judges) are obliged by oath, professional commitment, and the demands of citizenship to enforce the death penalty. They are also obliged to adhere to their church's teaching on moral matters." — 1998 article co-written by Barrett in the Marquette Law Review on how some Catholic judges would feel torn on certain legal questions because of the teachings of their faith.

___