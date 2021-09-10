Greater Faith Baptist Church celebrates 46th anniversary

The Greater Baptist Church family will celebrate its 46th church anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021.

The church was organized in September of 1975 under the leadership of the late Dr. N L A Griffin. The church has reopened its doors for in-person worship services after having in-person services suspended for over a year due to the pandemic.

The guest speaker will be Tobias Tubbs.

Tubbs is a 1988 graduate of Orangeburg Wilkinson High School. In 1991 he was extradited to Compton California for a criminal case in which he claimed his innocence. Tubbs was sentenced to life in prison without parole. After 28 years in prison, Tubbs was released October 2018 when former Gov. Jerry Brown commuted his sentence. Tubbs credits the ministry and teachings of Greater Faith Baptist Church with helping to sustain and prosper him while imprisoned.

Since his release, Tubbs works as a motivational speaker and activist to facilitate prison prevention and assist those formerly incarcerated. He is associated with several organizations in Southern California committed to supporting those who have been dehumanized and/or with criminal stigmas.

