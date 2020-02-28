Gospel group to celebrate 33 years with concert

The Team of Joy Gospel Singers will celebrate their 33rd anniversary with a concert Sunday, March 8, at Orangeburg’s Warren Chapel Baptist Church.
It was Brenda Myers Williams, the eldest sibling of the late Daniel Myers, his cousin Rebecca Huggins, the late Anthony Myers, and Travis Glaster who united 33 years ago and started The Team of Joy Gospel Singers on Feb. 8, 1988, at Macedonia Baptist Church at the Andrew Chapel Baptist Educational Missionary Sunday School Union. Their first song was “Lord, Lift Us Up Where We Belong.” The first manager was Sister Pat Glaster, formerly of WPJK Radio.
Although the group has changed members over the years, they are still spreading God’s love through song.
The group has two CDs. The first was titled “Me and Jesus” in 2005, which is a song written by Mary Myers. The second in 2015 was “Jesus Lifted Me,” which featured Bishop Darrell McFadden. The group hopes to release a third CD this year.
You have free articles remaining.
Daniel Myers was singing with the American Jubilees when his members went on to be with the Lord. He starting managing this group. The name changed to Brother Daniel Myers and The Team of Joy. Later, his wife Mary left her singing group and came over to the group to stand by her husband’s side. When he died, the group name changed to Mary Myers and The Team of Joy Gospel Singers. They have a support group led by president Collie Felder.
The group has traveled to New York. Florida, North Carolina, and more to thank God for all he has done.
They have sung with several professional groups: Lee Williams and The Highway QC’s, Keith Wondeboy Johnson, the McDonald Sisters, the Fantasic Violionairs, Doc McKenzie, Slim’s Supreme Angels, the Mighty Clouds of Joy and others.
The group will celebrate 33 years of praising God’s word at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Warren Chapel Baptist Church, 960 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg. This year’s program will be in memory of the late Daniel Myers. Featured groups will include Flossie Boyd Johnson and Favored of Bishopville; The Son of Faith of Savannah, Georgia; the Gospel Prophets of Dunn, North Carolina; Devonta & the New Voices of Zion; and others.
Tickets can be purchased at Goldstein’s of Orangeburg, or from Cheryl Snell, Salley B. Johnson, Sister Eartha Smith or any member of The Team of Joy and their support group.