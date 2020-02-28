Gospel group to celebrate 33 years with concert

The Team of Joy Gospel Singers will celebrate their 33rd anniversary with a concert Sunday, March 8, at Orangeburg’s Warren Chapel Baptist Church.

It was Brenda Myers Williams, the eldest sibling of the late Daniel Myers, his cousin Rebecca Huggins, the late Anthony Myers, and Travis Glaster who united 33 years ago and started The Team of Joy Gospel Singers on Feb. 8, 1988, at Macedonia Baptist Church at the Andrew Chapel Baptist Educational Missionary Sunday School Union. Their first song was “Lord, Lift Us Up Where We Belong.” The first manager was Sister Pat Glaster, formerly of WPJK Radio.

Although the group has changed members over the years, they are still spreading God’s love through song.

The group has two CDs. The first was titled “Me and Jesus” in 2005, which is a song written by Mary Myers. The second in 2015 was “Jesus Lifted Me,” which featured Bishop Darrell McFadden. The group hopes to release a third CD this year.

