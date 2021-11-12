Gospel choir introduces its first UVOC Week

The United Voices of Christ (UVOC) gospel choir will kick off its first UVOC week in honor of the choir’s 30th anniversary on Monday, Nov. 15. Members of the choir will collaborate on various activities that will take place during the week.

“It’s going to be a good week for us. Our goal is to bring people closer to Christ. God works in mysterious ways and who knows, somebody could be blessed from this week,” said UVOC President, Kyndel “Jamil” Walker.

An event is planned every day during UVOC week leading up to UVOC’s anniversary on Nov. 21. The first event will be a table talk in the Bulldog Lounge. The table talk will be an open forum for student to discuss various topics related to the Christian faith.

“This will basically be an open discussion for young people to hear feedback from other young people and to talk about the things we go through, in church or in general,” Walker said. “I want students to feel free to get things off their chests because we want everyone’s honest opinion. That’s why we have people our age on the panel to talk because who can reach out better to young people than young people?”