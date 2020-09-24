Ginsburg's empathy born of Jewish history and discrimination

While visiting Israel in 2018 to receive a lifetime achievement award from the Genesis Prize Foundation, a prominent Jewish organization, Ginsburg said she was driven by the Jewish values of pursuing justice and the concept of "tikkun olam," or repairing the world.

"I am a judge, born, raised and proud of being a Jew. The demand for justice, for peace, for enlightenment runs through the entirety of Jewish history and Jewish tradition," she said at the award ceremony. "I hope, in all the years I have the good fortune to continue serving on the bench of the Supreme Court of the United States, I will have the strength and courage to remain steadfast in the service of that demand."

Ginsburg understood what it meant for people to be excluded and "othered" and fought against that, said Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women.

"It is because of Justice Ginsburg that today women have the equal protection of the law and that ideas that seemed radical are common sense because of her," Katz said. "I believe that her Jewish identity played a critical role in her values and in the way she went about being a judge. ... She has said that."

But Ginsburg's focus extended beyond Jewish women, Katz noted: "She operated on the bench to make things better for everyone, and that's what her legacy is."